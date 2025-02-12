"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he made me hold his newborn nephew?"

Known_You_7252

It's not about the baby at all. Take that part out and you have an absolute ass who knew your trauma. Was told in detail about it. He blatantly decided to FORCE you into that situation. He is horrible. It does not matter how small it sounds to others.

YOU were betrayed. By the boy (not man) that you trusted. He ripped open your wounds. Made you feel like you didn't matter. Put you in a high anxiety situation that you couldn't even form word to ask for help.