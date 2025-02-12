"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he made me hold his newborn nephew?"

So for background purposes, I (22f) have an incredibly traumatic backstory. I was adopted from Russia when I was 7 months old. Said biological father died in a motorcycle accident that they were both in while she was pregnant with me. was signed off for a closed adoption and was sent to an orphanage.
I don’t remember anything about the first seven months of my life, obviously, but as we all know from studies and science, the first year of life is the most crucial for infant development.
I know for a fact that my needs were not being met at that place. When I needed someone to bond with and be cared for, I didn’t have anyone. By the time my parents adopted me, I was underweight, was able to self soothe a little too well, and had a very loud cry.
I attribute that to having to scream as loud as I could for someone to notice me. It’s heartbreaking. No newborn should have to fight for an ounce of attention. But it is what it is.
So obviously I have a lot of trauma.
And I went to therapy for it, but I ended up being more messed up than before.
To make a long story long, when I was 6, I went to this therapist who specialized in transcontinental adoptions. She was Russian herself, so my parents thought we’d be a good fit. And we were. That was until I went into her office one day and she was on the phone.
I went to leave the room and give her some privacy to finish the call, but she insisted I come back in. She told me my mom was on the phone. I was like… “Um… my mom is right outside, what do you mean?” and she looked me dead in the eye and said “Your REAL mom,” and shoved the phone to my ear.
All I could hear was some lady sobbing and murmuring Russian words, and it took me a few seconds to realize that this therapist had gone out of her way to find my biological mother and call her without my consent.
I never went back to that therapist after that. She was terrible. She really should have her license revoked for what she did, but she’s still out there somewhere, probably harming other kids the same way.
It makes my skin crawl. I went to a handful of other therapists throughout my life, but that one experience made me hesitant to open up to any of them about what happened to me, so therapy has been off the table since I was about 16.
For my whole life, I’ve had this weird complex where I feel a sense of jealousy whenever I see newborn babies or pregnant women. It’s deeply rooted in my trauma, but like I said, therapy hasn’t really been an option.
But it hasn’t really been a problem either; thankfully, no one I know has a newborn baby or has subjected me to their presence aside from ye olde stranger in public, where encounters are short and slim and I’m able to control my emotions and be, you know, a decent human being.
I don’t hate babies. I just would rather not be around them. And I’m okay with toddlers and elementary-age kids. It’s just the newborn part, the part I resent about my own life, that really gets to me.
Now let’s get to the real story.
I had been dating my boyfriend (23m, let’s call him Connell) for about two months when he invited me to Thanksgiving with his family.
It was my first holiday not spent with my own absolute mess of an adoptive family (I call them the Variety Pack™ because there are all sorts of crazy in that mixed bag of nuts, plus half of them are dead now), and I wouldn’t have to travel across the country to get there.
So, I was pretty excited to say the least. I’d be meeting his mom, his grandma, his older sister and her husband, and their two children (2 years and 1 week old, respectively).
Going into this, I knew that Connell’s sister had just had the baby a week prior. And I was fine with it, because I’d have Connell’s beautiful cat and sweet two year old niece to distract me.
Just in case things went south, though, I told him about my story in excruciating detail in order to stress how crucial it was that I could not interact with this baby. I said that I’d be okay being in the same room, I would look at the baby and say all the typical things like “aw he’s so sweet and cute and little.”
Again, I’m not a monster. All I asked of him was to not let his sister or her husband make me hold him. And I didn’t even expect them to, because the kid was literally seven days old and most parents won’t hand their newborn child to a complete stranger.
When I got there, all of us got along really well. I talked with his grandma about my recent graduation from university, helped put the last finishing touches on the food with his mom, debated the future of Byler in Stranger Things with his brother-in-law, and even played with his niece on the floor, pushing a toy truck back and forth on the living room floor.
It was fun. Dare I say I enjoyed it. It was stable; so unlike the argumentative environment I was so accustomed to whenever I went back home to holidays with the Variety Pack.
Dinner went okay... for the most part. Naturally, all the conversation revolved around the baby, so there wasn’t much room for any other topics. Connell’s sister was very explicitly open with talking about all the things: feeding, napping, going to the bathroom, her postpartum body… all the bodily functions.
So I kept to myself and enjoyed his mom’s pulled chicken casserole and the pomegranate balsamic glazed brussels sprouts I had made. That was until dinner was over and Connell’s sister announced to the room that she had to go pump.
Her husband (let’s call him James, because he’s pretty crucial to the rest of this story) said he needed to use the restroom. He looked at me for a second before holding the baby out to me. To ME. Might I emphasize again, TO ME. Not to Connell, not to his mom. TO. ME.
I looked to Connell, silently pleading for him to intervene, as we had talked about this exact thing happening, but he just sat there, sipping his glass of Dr. Pepper, and raised his eyebrows as if to say “go on, it won’t kill you.”
So, because I was determined to prove that I wasn’t a monster, I reluctantly put everything down and held the baby. As soon as James left the room, I immediately felt my insides crumble.
I stared at the baby, this baby who had been so loved and cared for and doted on and appreciated and celebrated and who will have the best, non-traumatic life ever, and tears began to fall down my face against my will. I couldn’t hold them in anymore.
I looked at Connell with the most sincere expression of utter betrayal I could muster and whispered, “Why would you do this to me? Why the hell would you do this to me?
You knew everything, you know everything, why would you do this to me?” And he just smiled, sipping that goddamn Dr. Pepper again, and said, and I quote, “Exposure therapy, am I right?”
That bathroom break that James went on lasted for half an hour. Which first of all, karma for eating all those dinner rolls. But also, that meant I had to hold that baby for half an hour.
No one offered to take him from me, and I was too on the verge of having a mental breakdown to muster up the courage to ask someone to take him. When James finally came back and took the baby from me, I immediately stood up, put my coat on, grabbed my bag, and walked out of the house.
Connell followed me out and was like, “What happened? Why are you so upset?” I lost it, y’all. I told him off in the middle of the street about how I trusted him, how he knew about my history, how what he did was so unconscionable that I felt well within my right to end our relationship after that stunt he pulled.
He literally played dumb and asked, “How was I supposed to know you were gonna react like that? You’re great with [2 year old neice], so I thought you’d be fine with [newborn nephew]!”
I called BS on that immediately and told him I needed time to think. He called me crazy, and I said a few more choice words before leaving his house. I cried the whole way home. He didn’t call once to, oh I don’t know, check in on me.
From that moment on, I knew I would resent Connell for the rest of my life and I had no future with him. I should have broken up with him right then and there, but the truth is, I didn’t break up with him until a little over a month later, on New Year’s Day.
I had tried to convince myself that I was crazy, just like he had told me, and that I was the one in the wrong. But the more people I talked to (friends, my mom, and even my biological brother [bio mom had another kid 3 years after she had me and kept him, that’s another can of worms, but I love him with my whole heart]), the more I realized that I was just being gaslit.
So I decided... New Year, New Me. Period. It’s been over a month since I ended things with Connell, and over three since Thanksgiving, but I’m still kind of reeling over everything that went down and need y’all’s opinion.
So, without further ado: AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he made me hold his newborn nephew?
EDIT: Many people are concerned that I could have dropped the baby. I’m going to say this one more time to make it clear: safety is always the priority. I would NOT have dropped the baby. I know how to be a human and keep tiny humans safe. I know my reactions, and dropping the baby was never on that list.
