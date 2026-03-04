'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend over a penny?'

I literally started to tear up and he told me I’d be fine. I asked him why he would do that and he said it wasn’t a big deal. I told him that he knew before we started dating that my OCD was a huge part of who I was and that little things like this really set me off.

He told me to not be so sensitive so I brought up everything he had been doing for the past few weeks and I told him if he couldn’t accept this part of me, then I didn’t want to be with him.