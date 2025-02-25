Loyalty test backfires when insulted woman dumps boyfriend for putting her trust on trial. AITA?

So, when I asked him why he did this, he admitted that it was only because his ex had cheated on him multiple times in the past with her coworkers. (This meant he had lied, because he had told me their breakup was mutual and drama-free.).

Also, I never realized he had trust issues because I’m such a homebody and work from home. Now that I recently got a new job and was leaving the house more and meeting new people, it put me in the same situations and settings his ex had been in.

At the end of our conversation, he asked if we were breaking up, and I told him I needed space. That was two days ago and I'm still being bombarded with people saying I’m being irrational for being mad about this.