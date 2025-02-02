Man breaks off engagement after fiancée’s 'cruel' fake husband prank shatters trust. AITA?

I (31M) broke up with my ex fiancé (31F), about 6 months ago. I had being with her for 6 years and it was going extremely well, we were due to marry in a few months and I was excited to have children with her. Honestly I do still love and miss her but trust is important too and I don't think I could trust her again.
My ex fiancé was very well loved by my parents and siblings. Anyway one day my then fiancé thought it would be funny to prank me so she got one of her work friends (who I had never met) to knock on our door one day and when I answered the door this man who she knew from work claimed that he was married to my fiancé.
He claimed that he had married her a couple of years before I met her and that she had walked out on him and was now planning to commit bigamy with me. She acted like it was true and pretended to be shocked to see him before they revealed it was a prank. As soon as this was over I told my now ex fiancé that it was NOT funny and I didn't think I could ever trust her again so I left her the same day.
Anyway my family who is very fond of her tried to convince me to get back with her, they were angry with me and accused me of overreacting and my parents in particular claimed that what she did was funny and I should have just 'laughed it off'. I basically told them all that unless they would accept that I did the right thing and apologize to me I wouldn't associate with them.
This was 6 months ago and I have staunchly refused any attempt from my family to reconnect even though they are upset that I'm not speaking to them, I have continued to maintain that if they want me to forgive them they need to accept that I did not overreact and I would like them to apologize but they have still refused to do so, so I'm still not speaking to them.
That ain't a prank, cruel is what that is?
NTA. This is way beyond a "prank." She deliberately orchestrated an elaborate deception involving marriage fraud, had a stranger show up at your door, and maintained the lie until the reveal. That shows a concerning lack of judgment and respect for both you and the institution of marriage itself.
The fact your family thinks this is funny is also disturbing. Marriage fraud isn't a joke, and playing with someone's trust right before a wedding is cruel. They're essentially saying your feelings and trust don't matter as long as she's "funny" and they like her.
You're setting a reasonable boundary. Your family choosing her feelings over your emotional well being tells you everything you need to know. Stay strong and don't let them gaslight you about your perfectly valid reaction.
NTA. I am laughing my ass off thinking of what HER reaction would have been had you done the same thing to her. As for your family. they can eff off, too. You dodged a bullet.
NTA , but turn about is fair play, maybe hire a couple of actors to show up at your parents house claiming you had a child a few years before meeting your now ex and have them demanding money and support for this kid and mother you abandoned and see how funny it is when it is revealed it is just a prank. They just might understand your point of view after they themselves experience such a prank.
Pranks are supposed to be funny. did she even give a real apology? That is actually really really sad. I feel so bad for you. NTA.
Capital-Ship-7726 (OP)
She did apologize but that's not enough to make me trust her.
That "prank" is just not funny. I really don't understand pranks. I would have probably reacted the same as you. I'm sorry that your family hasn't come around. You are totally in your right to not speak to anyone for whatever reason you might have. Time to accept that maybe this NC might be permanent...
Your family are shameless. They rather you married that idiot than accept the fact her stupid prank was unacceptable and ridiculous.
I don't know why people do these stupid over the top pranks. Who are they supposed to be funny too? I have one that is just as bad if not worse. Happened to my friends husband. This was in the days before everyone had computers and cell phones. Someone calls and tell him he had a baby from a girl in college that he was not aware.
Talking to his friends who were all in the same fraternity all of these guys had gotten calls. It was a stupid prank and what made it bad is one of the guys who got a call wife had just had a miscarriage. So for a time she thought the so called joke was real until it got figured out. These so called jokes are not funny and people can hurt.
I honestly hate when people do so-called pranks to hurt their partner. Like fake cheating, etc. Hurting your partner is not funny because that hurt, and that drop in your stomach doesn't go away just because they revealed it was a pranks. I hope she's embarrassed.
The interesting thing is that when people decide to prank somebody else, they cause shock, and they cause suffering. And then they think it's funny. And then, because they're so self-centered, they think that because they knew all along it wasn't real, it shouldn't be a big deal to the person that they hurt. But they intentionally harmed somebody. For fun.
It's kind of like the massive number of videos on Instagram of people scaring their babies or videotaping them having vaccinations that make them cry or videotaping them, getting their ears, pierced as babies and watching them cry. or making them struggle to crawl to their bottle when they are really hungry.
This is all cruelty. It's mindless cruelty. It's people who have no insight into themselves. And when they do this, it's really good to see. So write her a thank you, note and tell her you are so grateful to have found out who she actually is.