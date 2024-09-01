'AITA for considering breaking up with my fiancée because she talked bad about my sister?'

It caused an argument but me and my sister forgave her for it because we chalked it up to her just being drunk. But she has always had these backhanded things to say to my sister, but my sister always assured me it did not matter.

Last Saturday, she was on the phone with her friend. She was in the living room and I was in the kitchen, I think that she either talked loud without noticing or just did not know I could hear her.

She was talking about my sister being a failure, that if she ever had a daughter that did the same she would make sure that she was shunned and would make sure that the baby died.