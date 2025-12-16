'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé over an ultimatum over my ring?'

I left voicemails and after two hours he came home and found me crying and our apartment a mess he asked what happened and I told him I lost my ring. He helped me look for it and after a while he told me we'd eventually find it and made me some tea to calmed me down.

Well, Matthew's mom called me last Wednesday and asked if she could come to visit and I said yes. After some small talk, she got quiet and then said I came here to return something but you must not tell Matthew about it. Then she took my ring out of her purse and handed it to me. I once again started sobbing holding my ring and she just consoled me.