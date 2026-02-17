'AITA for breaking up with my fiancée when she sided with my ex?'

My ex can't afford her life anymore. This is not my problem in my opinion. Her family won't help her. She has two young children and no support. So she has been reaching out to me.

Forget that noise. I told her no. I told her to leave me alone. I blocked her everywhere. So she came by the house. I wasn't home. My fiancée was. They talked. I'm in the wrong apparently.

I got home and they were still talking. I need to help my ex. That's not going to happen. My fiancee said that she wasn't sure she could marry me if I was so heartless. I agreed and called off the wedding.