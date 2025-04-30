'AITA for breaking up with my gf after I found out she slept with someone while dating (and lied about it)?' + UPDATE

"AITA for breaking up with my gf after I found out she slept with someone while dating (and lied about it)?"

When I first started dating my now ex, and asked her if she wanted to be exclusive, I asked her two questions. 1. Was she seeing anyone else? She said no.

And 2. Has she slept with anyone else while dating me? She said no. She did ask me why I asked her that.

I told her that I believe that if you sleep with someone else when dating others, that makes us incompatible. Cuz to me that means she either doesn't see sex the same way I do, or if she does she it the same way I do, then it means she chose someone else over me. (We hadn't slept together by then, by the way.) So, after that, we were together, for about year and some months.