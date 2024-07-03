"AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend because she got really aggressive when I didn't tip?"

I had been dating a single mother for a little over six months now. It began casually and got more serious than I think either of us planned. We agreed that if we hit six months then I would meet her son.

Our date when I met him started off strong. We went to see Inside Out 2, the new Pixar movie. Then we went for lunch at a casual sit down restaurant. The kid was really well behaved and polite. I was a brat when I was six so I was super impressed.

After lunch we went for dessert at an ice cream chain where you pick your ice cream then they put it on a cold stone and use tools to mix in other ingredients. We decided in advance that we would all have ice cream sandwiches.