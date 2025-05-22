'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend?' 'She refused to go on a Wednesday date.'

I (27M) recently hit a small parlay win and decided to do something special for my girlfriend (25F). We have been together for almost a year and things have been good but she always says she wants me to plan more thoughtful dates. So I booked us a reservation at this really nice restaurant she always talks about. Hard to get into. Amazing chef. I spent $800 total on the reservation.
Drinks included. It was for a Wednesday night because that was the only time I could get a table. I told her it would be a surprise and when I finally revealed the plan she looked disappointed. She said Wednesday was a bad day for her. She has work early the next morning and she would rather do something on a Friday or Saturday.
She said she would rather do “a multi-event thing” like dinner then a show or bar hopping. And asked if I could cancel and reschedule. I explained that this was a special reservation and the timing could not be moved. Also that I could not afford to do something like this without the parlay win.
She said she appreciated the gesture, but still would rather do something else on a weekend. No compromise. No "let’s make it work." Just flat out no. That made me feel like nothing I did would ever be enough.
Like it was more about the vibe than the effort. So I told her if this is how she reacts when I try to do something special then maybe we’re not right for each other. And I ended it. Now my friends are saying I overreacted and I'm lowkey thinking I might have. AITA for walking away over this?
Severe-Tradition-183 said:
Take your Mom or Grandma or favorite Auntie out and Queen them for an evening.
WholeAd2742 said:
YTA if you didn't bother to check if she would be available for that time, even if you kept the details a surprise.
Sad-Possession7729 said:
Idk how you get off spending that kind of money without even confirming the other person is actually free that night. Wtf is wrong with you? Crazy impulsive shit. Should have just put the $$ on another parlay lol. And then you break up with her over this? Dude you have some serious impulse control issues. You probably shouldn't be gambling at all tbh.
Blathermouth said:
YTA for making an unbreakable expensive reservation without checking with her. That’s just stupid, man.
GrownManNamedFinger said:
"No compromise". Where exactly was there room for compromise? You made the plans without making sure the plans worked for your wife. Your idea of a compromise is for your wife to drop everything and do what you want. YTA.
Plastic_Bet_6172 said:
YTA. She wanted a you to plan a more thoughtful date, but you didn't think about her needs... like a good night of sleep before work. Likely because your windfall was burning a hole in your pocket and wouldn't be there next week. A table at a later date would have been available. You weren't doing something for her, you were doing it for you.
The rest I have no quarrel with. You're free to ask her on a date, she's free to say no, you're both free to walk away. But your expectation that someone is going to jump each time you get a wild moment or a little extra cash is pretty steep and pretty immature.