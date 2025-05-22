'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend?' 'She refused to go on a Wednesday date.'

"AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend after she refused to go on a nice date I planned because it was on a Wednesday?"

I (27M) recently hit a small parlay win and decided to do something special for my girlfriend (25F). We have been together for almost a year and things have been good but she always says she wants me to plan more thoughtful dates. So I booked us a reservation at this really nice restaurant she always talks about. Hard to get into. Amazing chef. I spent $800 total on the reservation.

Drinks included. It was for a Wednesday night because that was the only time I could get a table. I told her it would be a surprise and when I finally revealed the plan she looked disappointed. She said Wednesday was a bad day for her. She has work early the next morning and she would rather do something on a Friday or Saturday.