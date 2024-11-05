'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend?' 'She went back to a party without telling me.'

She said that she needed to take a shower before coming over to my place and I walked her back to her car. She offered to drive me home, and I let her. (Before anyone gets up in arms, I think she had maybe 2 beers at the bar and didn't even drink the second one all the way) and I could tell she wasn't drunk.

Instead of her showering at her place, I said she could just shower at mine and we can eat something and watch a movie. She still insisted on going home and showering.

I didn't hear from her for like 2 hours and was pretty annoyed. I saw that my buddy posted a Snapchat story and I saw my girlfriend in the background. I texted him and asked if she was still there, he said "yes."