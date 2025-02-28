'AITA for breaking up with my BF and moving out over something his mom did?'

"AITAH for moving out over something my bf’s mom said?"

My bf and I (both 27) have been together for 1 and a half years and moved into an apartment 6 months ago. He had a job opportunity 3 hours away and I moved with him. Before this I had met his mother once (she lives in a different state) and thought things went fine. We would exchange niceties over text message to say happy bday, happy holidays, etc.

A few months after her initial visit she came for another, this time staying with us. I was working the first 2 days she was there and thought things were going fine aside from a few comments which I tried to brush aside.