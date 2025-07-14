'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé over me wearing 'revealing clothes'?'

"AITAH for breaking up with my fiancé over me wearing 'revealing clothes'?"

Okay, so this might sound like a small issue, but it’s been a huge deal for me, and I’m really torn on whether I overreacted. I (27F) have been with my fiancé (30M) for 3 years. Things were mostly great at first, but lately, we’ve been having some problems around the way he controls what I wear.

Here’s the situation: My fiancé has this rule where he refuses to let me wear anything that shows too much skin. We’ve had multiple conversations about this, but they always go the same way: him telling me it’s “disrespectful” and me trying to explain why it’s a problem for me. I’ve tried to be patient, but the whole thing has been getting under my skin more and more.