'AITA for considering breaking up with my GF because of her white-haired dog?' UPDATED

We have been in a long distance relationship for about a year now. After her last visit to me her friend got her a husky mix to help her with depression (supposedly) without talking to my GF about it. That dog has white hair. I have an office job where I wear black pants to work everyday. I can pull out a clean pair of pants and if the dog rubs against me there is dog hair all over it.
I am not against dogs. I have one myself and live with a family members dog as well. One is mine with short grey hair that does not show up on my clothes, the other is a small black dog that doesn't shed on me.
Also, my GF and I have been talking about moving in together. Rather then getting a place for 2 people and 1 dog, I will have to consider getting a place with a bigger yard to for 2 dogs to run in.
She has had the dog for about a month now. I don't feel it's right to tell her it's me or the dog as this is the 2nd dog she has had this year. The other one she gave away to someone else before coming to visit me. She doesn't work in an office environment like I do so appearances are less of an issue for her.
godrestsinreason said:
YTA this is a stupid reason to break up with someone considering pet hair/lint rollers exist. Go to literally any store and you can find them.
Kyutekyu said:
YTA. I had to wear black for my job. My partner has a white cat. Buy one of those sticky rollers and use it in the car/way to work. You'd be a massive a$$hole if you genuinely break up with her over this menial shit.
a-little-sleepy said:
YTA, break up if you like but to think so little of someone you are meant to care about because of a dog while you have one. Yip that's being the a$$hole.
anniemaew said:
Yes YTA. There are such things as lint rollers. I have a very fluffy white cat and my scrubs (nurse) are always covered with hair. I keep a lint roller in my drawer at work and lint roll when I arrive. It literally takes less than 2 minutes. If you want to break up with her because you aren't happy or there are other issues then that's fine but be honest and don't blame the poor dog!
And macenutmeg said:
NAH - you're well within your rights not to want to live with an inconvenient animal. If living with your girlfriend is important to you and her new animal means you don't want to live with her, then you should break up or talk to her annoy the situation.
Also, why did she just "give away" a dog and then get another? That's not how dogs should be treated in my culture. It's seen as irresponsible and callous. They're family members, not fungible goods...
I made the post 22 days ago and I have a small update to it. I made the post with some heavy jet lag, having flown to visit my GF across the pond. I was tired after the long flight on top of other stress, 2 people and a dog stuck in one small room with lots of strangers in a foreign country and I didnt speak the language.
Yes that is stressful. The dog is a husky border collie mix that was rescued off the street in Romania. On top of the shedding he didn't like me and didn't listen to me after a few days. At times he would growl at me coming around him or my GF.
Then a few days after my post I left where we were staying with my GF and her dog to go to her place. There I was able to sleep in, have space, have time to think and de-stress. I saw a video on my GFs computer of her dog at the shelter. He was happy to see the people at the kennel and he was looking forward to attention/food from them.
After that video it made me realize that he was new to the situation and not scared or aggressive like I thought he was as my GF only had him for a few weeks when I first met him. I went through the trick routine that my GF went through with him, rewarding him with cheese, for several days. Then I started walking him on my own.
By the end of my trip he was excited for me to even put my hand on his leash, he followed my commands, and we became best buds. My GF even has good picture of him cuddling with me on the couch.
Now that I am back home her dog has been mopping around and laying in the chair that I was sitting in most of the time and I miss him. We were rough housing at one point. I was playing on all 4s when he crawled underneath me and rolled over to expose his belly and neck to me, a completely submissive move on his part.
TLDR Made my OP out of stress, had time to calm down, me and the dog are best friends now. I miss the little fur ball.
Phew!