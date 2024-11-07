Bride accuses her sister of 'ruining' her wedding, 'she's demanding I invite her ex.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister she’s ruining my wedding by demanding I invite her ex?"

So, my wedding is coming up in a few weeks, and it’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. I (28F) have been planning it for months with my fiancé (30M). Everything is coming together—except for my sister (26F).

A bit of backstory: my sister and her ex, Jake, had been together for several years. They broke up about six months ago, and it was pretty messy. She was devastated, and I’ve been there for her through all of it. I understand that she’s still struggling, and I’ve tried my best to be supportive.