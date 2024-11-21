Bride admits; 'My wedding is creating a family financial crisis.' AITA?

"AITA - won’t pay for all my mom’s guests at my wedding?"

I am planning my Wedding with a budget for 200 people. At the beginning of the planning process, I told my parents that they could invite 20 guests each. If they wanted to invite more than 20 guests, they would have to cover the costs of any additional guests (roughly $150 per head).

My mom ended up inviting 50 guests (meaning I would cover the costs for 20 of her guests but she would have to cover the costs for 30 of her guests).

The vendor payments are now due and and she is refusing to cover her costs. She is playing the victim and has said the following things:

she can’t afford to pay as agreed; she will ask each of her 30 extra guests to cover their own costs; She does not think she will enjoy the wedding so I should remove her AND her guests from the guest list.