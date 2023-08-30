Bride and groom get legally married over a year before the 'wedding;' AITA?

Eloping before the big family party can be a fun way for couples to have a private moment before hearing everyone's opinions about flowers, dresses, the food, and the open bar...

Sometimes though, it's a necessary step beyond just a romantic moment. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As&hole' about whether or not she was wrong to withhold the fact that she was already married before the ceremony, people were ready for all the family drama.

AITA for having a wedding and not disclosing we were already legally married?

About two months ago, my husband and I got “married” in a beautiful ceremony. It was SO MUCH FUN. We went on a honeymoon after.

The price tag makes me wheeze, but my parents were insistent on paying for 95% of it, saying it’s their only daughter’s wedding.