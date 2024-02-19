Bride approves guest's saree, 'she'd be glad to have some culture,' then accuses guest of 'upstaging.' AITA?

Only the embroidery was the same color as my saree & the underneath fabric had a hint of the same grey as mine (thus making it greyish). The groom, his mother, & our friends complimented me for how nice I looked. The groom's mother especially loved it as she kept coming up to me to compliment me more. She's half-Indian & was brought up in the country.

She too had worn a saree for the special day & seeing someone else in it seemed to be sentimental for her. The bride & her bridesmaids, though, were a different ballgame. The bride gave me the stink eye. A bridesmaid tried to spill her drink on me. Another commented if my outfit was going to turn out white in the pictures. When we showed up to get group pictures done, I thoughtlessly ended up standing next to the couple.