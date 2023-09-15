Bride asks 'AITA for these wedding rules? Our families gave up on us.'

If the dresses don't fit you we're gonna have a problem so stick to your diets. They had an issue with this claiming I can't police their eating habits. One of my bridesmaids claims she developed an ED from that rule but there's no official diagnosis so idk if she's valid.

My MOH's daughter is supposed to be our flower girl but MOH claims she can't do this since the kid will have to stay with a babysitter at a hotel after the ceremony. She lives 4 hours away from me and where I'll be having my wedding.

She planned on letting her daughter with her mom to save money on babysitters and refuses to bring the kid as a flower girl and leave her at the hotel with a babysitter.