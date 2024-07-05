Bride asks bridesmaid to pay for bachelorette trip that she's not attending; 'I have GOOD reason.' AITA?

The bridesmaid that didn’t agree just informed the bride they were unable to attend. Totally understandable especially since they also had to travel for the wedding. The total is about 330 per person.

The maid of honor sent out a reminder that payment is due by the end of July. No one responded but myself. (Everyone owes 238 to her and me 70). We finally received a response and one confirmed and another stated she has been unable to lock down childcare but still working on it and would pay us regardless because she committed.

The other bridesmaid who is also a close friend of mine never responded to the group chat and I finally had to message her. She informed me she would not be going due to recent damage to her home that has caused financial strain.