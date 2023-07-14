Bride asks if she 'overreacted' about guests wanting to watch her open shower gifts.

Everyone bride's biggest fear is getting accused of being a 'bridezilla'...

With all the expectations and traditions associated with being a bride, it isn't surprising that the the pressure can crack a few otherwise normal personalities. So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about an awkward misunderstanding with her bridal shower gifts, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for getting upset about bridal shower gifts?

I just had my bridal shower near where my family lives on the East Coast. My fiancé and I live all the way in California, and prior to my bridal shower requested that any gift purchased (with th e exception of cash) be sent to our address in CA. Our registry contained all sorts of things, many of which are fragile like china, wine flutes, etc…