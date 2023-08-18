Bride asks if she'd be wrong to have 2 weddings to exclude Christian family members.

I don't really like traditional white wedding dresses, so we were looking at more colorful ones for me and suits for him. Really just having fun with our friends and family you know?

Then we realized that the C3's in our families would flip out about it not being godly enough or whatever. No white dresses, no churches, no priests telling me to obey my husband, have a Man of Honor instead of a Maid, etc.

We felt out some of those relatives too, to see if they'd be more open minded? Nope, at least four people went on tirades about not getting married in churches. We can't exactly exclude all of them or the drama would get us our own NBC show.