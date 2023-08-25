Bride asks if she's 'selfish' for refusing to let fiancé’s friend propose at wedding.

Proposing at a wedding is usually a faux pas, but what if there are special circumstances?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet, people were dying for the details of the wedding gossip.

AITA for refusing to let me and my fiancé’s best friend propose at my wedding?

For some context : I F26 met my M26 fiancé in college along with our two best friends we’ll call them John M 26 and Holly F26. They’ve also been together since college like me and my fiancé.

So we’ve been inseparable since going on double dates and trips together and have had an amazing time post college.

My fiancé proposed to me last year and it’s all been very exciting wedding planning has been stressful and exciting and Holly is my bridesmaid and John is my fiancé’s best man.