Bride forces MIL to buy a different dress, 'it was a freaking wedding dress!'

Someone needs to do a serious investigation on the age-old problem of why mothers-of-the-groom insist on showing up to their sons' weddings in white lace wedding gowns...

Until we get a deep dive docu-series to solve this problem, though, we'll have to seek answers in the wonderful world of Reddit. So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as 'Am I the As^hole' about forcing her MIL to buy a new gown, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for making my MIL buy a different dress for my wedding?

When my husband and I were getting married, both sides of the family were really excited. During the planning, one thing you do is coordinate what colors/outfits people in the wedding party will wear.

I was talking to my MIL about our plans and told her our color schemes. She was excited to buy a dress and while I didn’t really care if they matched the bridal party, she said she wanted to complement the color scheme.