Bride wants 'slimmer, prettier' MOH sister to wear teal, 'I HATE pink;' AITA?

Llyndreth said:

NTA. Call her bluff. 'Sister since my bridal party are all wearing a teal dress you are choosing not to be part of my wedding. I wish you would have told me sooner you didn't want to participate in my wedding. Don't worry I will still make sure you are in the family photos.'

'But I am your MoH! And I am going to wear this dress!'

'Well unfortunately those choices are mutually exclusive. You can either wear whatever you want or you can be part of my wedding party. Please let me know what you choose as soon as possible so I can make other arrangements if necessary.'