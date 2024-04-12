Bride asks MIL in white dress to get out of wedding photo, 'she didn't listen.' AITA?

RoyallyOakie said:

NTA...Your now husband should have told his mother to take a hike. He also should have told her to go change into another color. You now know how your husband is going to react throughout this marriage. You've got some decisions to make.

jmbbl said:

1962Michael said:

NTA. You deserve to have at least one photo of just you and your husband. Your MIL was extremely disrespectful to not allow that at your wedding. Your husband is also AH for not correcting his mother. I'm guessing that he is her only child, or at least her "golden boy." She has spent his entire life making sure that whatever he does, it pleases her. Yes, family comes first. This will be a conflict for the rest of your marriage if your husband refuses to stand up for HIS family, which is now YOU AND HIM.