Bride asks if it's rude to insist on seeing mother-in-law's outfits before wedding events. AITA?

"WIBTA if I asked my MIL to show me her dress for our wedding events?"

I am getting married this July. We are having a fusion wedding (I am Indian; he is American). His parents are graciously paying for our wedding (they are wealthy). I generally have a great relationship with his mother, although she does suffer from “main character energy” - she likes to be the center of conversation.

We let her, largely because she is funding the vacations and dinners we have with her. My husband’s siblings have complained that at their weddings she has dressed too extravagantly - more so than the bride or what befits the occasion. There is no risk of that at our wedding as Indian brides are hard to beat.