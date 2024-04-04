Bride asks stepdad to walk her down the aisle, bio dad tells her 'I'll have to practice my walk.' AITA?

However, I was raised mostly by my step-dad Jonathan. My mom married him very young (they’re still together) when I was 2 years old. I just wasn’t around my bio Dad as often. Jonathan worked from home and so he really did the majority of raising me. My mom was a nurses assistant at the hospital and worked crazy hours, so pretty much my whole majority of childhood memories are of Jonathan.

He taught me to ride a bike, packed my lunch every day, and he was the one at EVERY concert and basketball game, even now he still comes to my recreational league games. We have a great relationship. It’s almost like Jonathan is my Dad and my Dad is an uncle, if that makes sense.