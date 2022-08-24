Bride asks if she's wrong to ban religious extremist sister from wedding.

While some people automatically assign family members to wedding duties, it's important to choose your team of veil-holders, bachelorette party guests, and wisely. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about banning her Maid of Honor/sister from the wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I, 26F, am a lesbian woman who is getting married to my fiance, Anna, in about a month in late September.
Anna and I have dated for years and we are extremely in love. I come from an extreme religious family who didn't accept us in our university years but many of my family members eventually grew supportive once realizing I wouldn't change.
I've had to cut relations with a few cousins or aunts because of their constant frustration to our relationship, but my central family life with my parents and two sisters has always been fine.