Bride asks if she's wrong to ban religious extremist sister from wedding.

Getting asked to be the Maid of Honor is, of course, an "honor," but it's also an expensive second job in event planning across multiple group chats...

While some people automatically assign family members to wedding duties, it's important to choose your team of veil-holders, bachelorette party guests, and wisely. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about banning her Maid of Honor/sister from the wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA for uninviting my sister/maid of honor to my wedding one month before?

I, 26F, am a lesbian woman who is getting married to my fiance, Anna, in about a month in late September.

Anna and I have dated for years and we are extremely in love. I come from an extreme religious family who didn't accept us in our university years but many of my family members eventually grew supportive once realizing I wouldn't change.