Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to order special dinner for picky 'guestzilla.'

People probably won't remember the unseasoned lukewarm buffet chicken as a highlight of your wedding day, but does that matter? As long as the open bar is flowing and someone keeps Aunt Mary away from the microphone, all anyone should care about at a wedding is celebrating the couple getting married. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an annoyingly picky guest, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
I (mid 20sF) am getting married. We have sent out our invites and they are slowly starting to come back to us. We have family across the globe and with our postal service strikes, we decided to send them out early.
We invited one of our friends (mid 20s F) and her partner (late 20s M). Her partner has been difficult. When we sent out the invites, he called me asking if the options on the invite, were the only ones available. The options are grilled salmon with a lemon and caper sauce, grilled chicken or mushroom stroganoff.