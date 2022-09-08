Bride asks if she was wrong to tell 'stunning' SIL she upstaged her at her wedding.

Everyone knows there are 3 universal rules for wedding etiquette: don't wear white, don't abuse the open bar, and don't do anything that would take any attention away from the bride and groom...

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister-in-law's behavior at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister-in-law that she upstaged me at my wedding?

I (30F) recently got married to Matt (30). Matt has a stepsister, Tiffany (28F). I have met her less than 10 times in the five years I dated Matt as she doesn't live nearby and is not close to my husband. However, she was invited to our wedding.

I should mention that Tiffany is very attractive. She is pretty, with a currently fashionable body type, she also dresses well and spends money on her appearance.