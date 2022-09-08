Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if she was wrong to tell 'stunning' SIL she upstaged her at her wedding.

Bride asks if she was wrong to tell 'stunning' SIL she upstaged her at her wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 8, 2022 | 7:57 PM
ADVERTISING

Everyone knows there are 3 universal rules for wedding etiquette: don't wear white, don't abuse the open bar, and don't do anything that would take any attention away from the bride and groom...

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister-in-law's behavior at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister-in-law that she upstaged me at my wedding?

I (30F) recently got married to Matt (30). Matt has a stepsister, Tiffany (28F). I have met her less than 10 times in the five years I dated Matt as she doesn't live nearby and is not close to my husband. However, she was invited to our wedding.

I should mention that Tiffany is very attractive. She is pretty, with a currently fashionable body type, she also dresses well and spends money on her appearance.

This is well known and even though I've only met her a few times whenever she is brought up by my in-laws she always mentioned as being very invested in her image. I don't begrudge her this at all.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content