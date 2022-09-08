Bride asks if she was wrong to tell 'stunning' SIL she upstaged her at her wedding.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister-in-law's behavior at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (30F) recently got married to Matt (30). Matt has a stepsister, Tiffany (28F). I have met her less than 10 times in the five years I dated Matt as she doesn't live nearby and is not close to my husband. However, she was invited to our wedding.
I should mention that Tiffany is very attractive. She is pretty, with a currently fashionable body type, she also dresses well and spends money on her appearance.
This is well known and even though I've only met her a few times whenever she is brought up by my in-laws she always mentioned as being very invested in her image. I don't begrudge her this at all.