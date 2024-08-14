Bride bans sister from wedding 'because of her attitude.' 'We used to be best friends.' AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her attitude?"

I (24F) have an older sister (27F) with whom I don't get along. We have different moms and the same dad but she spent most of her childhood with my mom and siblings and we used to be best friends.

As we got olde, I realized that she grew colder and more distant to me and would often make rude comments about my body and mannerisms. These remarks were always random and uncalled for and it got to the point where she got me crying so my dad got angry at her and since then she barely talked to me. This was 10 years ago.

Her mom who used to talk to me became very bitter towards me (Even before my sister made me cry) and I was deeply hurt because she was an adult and someone I used to look up to.