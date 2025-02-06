Bride bans 'best friend' and ex-Maid of Honor 3 weeks before the wedding. AITA?

"AITA for uninviting my 'best friend' from my wedding 3 weeks before the event?"

I (31f) have known and been friends with my best friend (32f) for 10 years. My fiance had proposed to me last year, and my best friend was set to be my MOH for the wedding. However, two months into the wedding preparations, I found out that my best friend had been having physical and romantic relationships with my ex-boyfriend.

(The man I was dating prior to my fiance). I had dated my ex-boyfriend for about 2 years and throughout those two years she had been cheating with him. Things got a bit heated between me and her after that, but we were able to cool it down after she apologized, things were still tense, but I decided I didn't want to lose my best friend over a guy.