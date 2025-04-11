Bride bans best friend and his wife from wedding, 'they HID theirs from me.' AITA? 'They cried.'

Meanwhile, I had always been open with them, sharing details about my own life and relationship, never once suspecting they were hiding such huge milestones. After their wedding, they started contacting me with their marital problems, hoping I could play mediator. I tried twice.

I also told them I was hurt they kept everything from me. They apologized and said they wanted to keep things private (even though everyone from her side of the family was there) thanked me for introducing them. Apparently, her family feels conscious around people from my country, so they decided not to invite anyone. I accepted their apology, but emotionally, something had shifted.