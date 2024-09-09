Bride bans best friend's fiancé from proposing at her wedding, 'it would be romantic.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to let my best friend’s fiancé propose at my wedding?"

So, I (30F) got married last month to the love of my life, and everything went off without a hitch—except for one awkward moment. A week before the wedding, my best friend, “Maya” (29F), asked if her fiancé “Jake” (28M) could propose to her at my reception. Apparently, Jake thought it would be "romantic" and was convinced that it would make their moment more special.

Now, I love Maya, but the idea of having my wedding overshadowed by their proposal didn’t sit right with me. I politely said no and suggested they have their own special day. Maya seemed a little disappointed, but she said she understood.