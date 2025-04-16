Bride bans Best Man from wedding after what he did at her birthday, 'the table went DEAD SILENT.' AITA?

So I'm (29F) and my fiancé (31M) and we have been together for 4 years. We are planning our wedding for later this year which has been going great except for one person. His best friend Kyle.
Kyle is one of those dudes who peaked in high school and is so insufferable. He is always making unnecessary jokes that seem like insults tbh. But my fiancé says he’s just goofy and immature and so I’ve tried to keep my peace.
Anyway my birthday was two weeks ago. Nothing big happened just a dinner at a nice restaurant with close friends and family. Near the end of it someone mentioned the wedding and how everything was going and my fiancé answered and said we were writing our own vows. I said I was nervous but excited.
Then Kyle said loudly. I think everyone present in the restaurant heard it that's how loud he was “Just don’t cry halfway through your vows like you did during your breakup remember that?" The table went dead silent.
In the moment I laughed it off cause I didn't want to create a scene there. But I was humiliated. My dad was present there and my fiancé was aware of that breakup it was abusive and traumatic. I later told him how hurt I was and he said Kyle was just being Kyle and you know how he is babe.
So I sat on it for a few days even though I was hurt. But then finally I told him I don’t want Kyle at the wedding. Not at the rehearsal. Not giving a speech nothing. Nowhere I just don't want him there.
Now my fiancé is saying I’m overreacting. That Kyle was just trying to be funny and kicking him off the list would destroy our 15 years of friendship. But honestly If Kyle can not respect me then why should I allow him to stand next to the man I’m marrying. So AITA for refusing to have Kyle at the wedding after all this?
angeleeternelle said:
NTA. I hate when people like this get away with their terrible behavior because their closest people say "oh, that's just how they are!" as if you have to tolerate the disrespect because they don't know any better. He can't respect you at dinner in a restaurant, he won't respect you at your wedding. I'd be afraid he does something HE thinks is funny which would ruin it.
Perfect-Quarter8237 said:
Best believe Kyle WILL ruin your wedding. He's a good old fashioned attention ho who gets off of being obnoxious.
knits2much2003 said:
NTA, but what are you going to do if your fiancé draws a line in the sand? You have to be willing to cancel the whole wedding otherwise your fiancé will have no respect for your boundaries going forward.
Cookiecloudz said:
NTA – If Kyle’s humor peaked in high school, maybe he should stay there and not crash a grown-up wedding. Vows aren’t roast battles, and being “just Kyle” isn’t a hall pass for disrespect.
Electrical-Engine-99 said:
NTA. But if your fiancé wants Kyle in the wedding, he needs to take him aside and tell him to straighten up for the wedding, and keep his mouth shut. After that, I would tell your then husband that he can hang out with Kyle, and keep him as a friend, but you won't be joining them when they are together.
Mapilean said:
NTA. Fiancé's been enabling Kyle's lame behavior to your detriment. YOU wouldn't let a friend of yours be so disrespectful to him, why does he let a friend of his to treat you like this? And why on earth does he want to keep being friends with such a jerk?
The very least thing he should do is talk to Kyle, demand a public apology to you (just as he publicly humiliated you) and tell him that if he keeps behaving like this he's out of the wedding and your lives.
This is a great opportunity for your fiancé to show you he has your back. If he doesn't, then you have a bigger problem than Kyle: you have a SO problem, someone who will not stand up to defend you when needed. Big hugs.