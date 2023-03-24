Bride bans cheating brother's new girlfriend from wedding guest list; AITA?

Plus-ones can be an annoying part of wedding planning, especially when entitled family members expect you to invite someone they've only been dating a week...

There's nothing quite like pulling out of the wedding album twenty years in the future only to try desperately to remember who the stranger next to your sister is in every photo. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her wedding guest list, the jury of internet strangers was eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA for not wanting my brother's new girlfriend at my wedding?

I (30f) am getting married in 6 months. I have a younger brother (27m) whose relationship of 7 years ended three months ago. The reason of the break-up was that he cheated on his former girlfriend with the girl he is currently dating.