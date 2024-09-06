Bride bans father's wife from wearing certain colors, 'it has turned into a bigger issue.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my dad's wife not to wear the colors burnt orange or teal on my wedding day?"

I (35F) is getting married in a month. I have pretty much done everything myself for my wedding, I wanted it that way so I wouldn’t have a lot of opinions and suggestions. I recently got everyone together so we can go over the wedding day. My mom & dad haven’t been together for my whole life.

My dad & his wife recently got married last year & were together a little over 6 months before getting engaged. I had no issues with her & got along. I did have some issues on her speaking to my dad in front of me and just how she treated others, but I kept quiet because I didn’t want to not be able to be around my dad.