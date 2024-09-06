Bride bans father's wife from wearing certain colors, 'it has turned into a bigger issue.' AITA?

I (35F) is getting married in a month. I have pretty much done everything myself for my wedding, I wanted it that way so I wouldn’t have a lot of opinions and suggestions. I recently got everyone together so we can go over the wedding day. My mom & dad haven’t been together for my whole life.
My dad & his wife recently got married last year & were together a little over 6 months before getting engaged. I had no issues with her & got along. I did have some issues on her speaking to my dad in front of me and just how she treated others, but I kept quiet because I didn’t want to not be able to be around my dad.
Well recently there was an issue that occurred at my get together for the wedding party. There was a comment made about my mom from my dad’s wife that wasn’t nice no one heard but me and my dad. I was upset & pretty much went off on my dad. His wife did apologize but I just couldn’t seem to get over it.
Well to the point at hand, my bridesmaids will be wearing burnt orange & my fiancés mom/my mom will be wearing teal. My dad’s wife has decided to wear burnt orange I have asked her to not wear either color because that’s the color of my bridesmaids/moms well she has an issue because she’s feeling I shouldn’t tell anyone what they can & can’t wear.
I said if she didn’t know the colors I would understand but she did & asked not to wear those colors. It has turned into a lot bigger issue. She isn’t understanding why I don’t want her to wear the colors of my wedding party, she isn’t a part of the wedding. AITA?
I have not told all my guest to stay away from these colors. When messaging her I did say if she didn’t know then I would have understood but she did know. Plus I have physically showed my bridesmaids dress to her.
She hasn’t purchased the dress yet, so I stated I don’t understand why it’s hard to change the color of the dress when she hasn’t purchased it yet. She stated she is picky and has looked everywhere and it’s difficult to find one.
She is my dad’s wife, not my stepmother. They have been married a little over a year. Just because she is my dad’s wife she shouldn’t feel initialed to be apart of my wedding party. When they got married they didn’t want to have their children in the wedding party, I had no issue with it. It was their wedding not mine.
I did have some issues with her but I always kept quiet because of my dad. I didn’t want to have that separation, but since the comment about my mom just crossed the line for me. It was the first time they even met so they shouldn’t have been any issues.
My dad on going to our bachelorette/Bachelor party, but now they aren’t going because what was said and don’t want issues. So that makes me upset because now there’s issues. I wasn’t planning excluding her from any pictures. So that’s pretty much answering all the questions I think, so let me know your thoughts.
Lego_Panda_Bear said:
NTA. It sounds like she is trying to put herself in the wedding party, at least that's what she wants people to think. She's not even going for mother of the bride/groom but full on bridesmaid.
Tell her she knows the colors, has been asked not to wear them, and will not be allowed to attend if she shows up in them. Hire security and follow through. If she shows up in burnt orange, don't let her in. She is either trying to steal your thunder or insinuate a relationship that doesn't exist.
chaenukyun said:
NTA. It’s crude to knowingly wear the bridal party colors after being asked not to wear them. She has literally thousands of options and is intentionally trying to cause issues.
She’s throwing a fit because she’s asked to not wear 2 colors? What’s the big deal? I feel as though finding non-bridal party dresswear in those colors is more challenging than not wearing them. She’s throwing a childish tantrum because she has been told no.
Tell her if she shows up in the colors she’s uninvited. Who’s your MOH? If dad’s wife shows up wearing the colors maybe the MOH can intercept and kick her out? It may seem dramatic, but I doubt this is going to be the only thing she throws a fit over.
MoreCleverUserName said:
YTA because in the grand scheme of things, nobody other than the bride and possibly the groom cares what color the bridesmaids or the guests are wearing, and nobody other than the wedding party cares who’s in the wedding party. Adults can wear whatever colors they want to wear; this goes for both putting certain colors off-limits and trying to force the guests to wear certain colors.
Your dad’s wife wanting to wear orange is simply one of those things that does not matter. You cannot control it. But you can control how you respond to it. If you make a big fuss over it then it will become the center of your wedding day, and if you choose to stop caring about it, it will become just a small annoyance and nothing more.
Extension_Extent9796 said:
NTA, un-invited her, tell your father his wife acting wired and you don’t want that at your wedding she act like she is in a competition and not respecting your decision, plus the comment and you don’t want that tell him you don’t want at the day of the wedding to embarrass yourself, him and her be kicking her out of the wedding and making drama on your big day.
kittywyeth said:
YTA. Who cares, you’re just being mean & using the fact that it’s your wedding to do so. if you want to fight with your stepmother then do it directly. tell her you don’t like her & don’t like how she interacts with your mom. Say what you actually mean. Don’t nitpick her attire as a guest at your wedding unless you’re also going to be contacting every guest individually to tell them the same thing.
CancelAshamed1310 said:
YTA, you can’t tell people what to wear. End of story.
mare__bare said:
NTA. Don't communicate with her anymore. Tell your dad that either she doesn't wear those colors or his wife will be asked to leave. You can throw in that she's already disrespected your mom and you won't be disrespected on your wedding day. Either your dad supports you or he's out, as well. Be strong. This is a hill to die on. She gets her way now and she'll get MUCH worse.