Bride bans fiancé’s ex from wedding, 'my MIL said I’m insecure.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Henry acknowledged this, but said that's just how his mom is. I told him that it's best we cancel the wedding at this point because I want our wedding day to be a happy, memorable occasion, not one filled with drama and stress. I added that his mom is going to ruin this day, and that he’s just going to accept it as usual, which I can't tolerate.

I told him I won’t marry him until he sets some boundaries with his mother. This situation is ridiculous. Henry went on about how he can’t cut his mom out of his life because she sacrificed so much raising him and his brother as a single mom.