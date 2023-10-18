Bride bans friend's 'highly energetic' German Shepherd from wedding, 'she's threatening not to come.' AITA?

I (28F) am getting married in a few months, and I'm having a fairly formal indoor wedding ceremony and reception. My friend, Lisa (26F), has a dog named Max that she adores. Max is a lovable but highly energetic German Shepherd.
Recently, Lisa asked me if she could bring Max to my wedding. She argued that he's part of her family, and she can't imagine leaving him alone for the whole day. She wants him to be a part of our special day.
I love Max and understand her attachment, but I was hesitant. I explained that our venue doesn't allow pets, and it's a formal event. We have a lot of guests who might not be comfortable around dogs, and I don't want any potential disruptions during the ceremony or reception.
Lisa got upset and accused me of being inconsiderate. She said she'd keep Max on a leash and make sure he doesn't bother anyone. I insisted that we have to follow the venue's rules, but Lisa won't drop it.
Now she's threatening not to come to the wedding at all because Max can't be there. AITA for telling my friend she can't bring her dog to my wedding even though it means she might not attend?
Ok-Profession-9372 said:
Good grief, NTA. If she doesn't attend, she doesn't attend. That's on her. And maybe give her a gift card for a local therapist. Lisa needs help.
kavk27 said:
This is a completely inappropriate request. Max is a pet, not a service animal. She needs to make arrangements for him by leaving him with a friend, family member, or boarding facility. If she is incapable of being away from him for a day she needs to get mental health help.
easterss said:
NTA that is a completely unreasonable request. I have never heard of a guest bringing a dog to a wedding, especially a formal indoor ceremony. There are lots of members of her family, should all of them be included?
My sister is my best friend and I’m very close to her but that doesn’t mean I get to bring her to everything lol. If she doesn’t go to your wedding, that’s on her.
PsychologyNeat6993 said:
You're inconsiderate but she wants to take a dog to a venue where he isn't welcomed by anyone but her? BS.
M1tanker19k said:
NTA. The venue won't allow pets, you can't go around their rules just to please one person.