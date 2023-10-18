Bride bans friend's 'highly energetic' German Shepherd from wedding, 'she's threatening not to come.' AITA?

"AITA for Telling My Friend She Can't Bring Her Dog to My Wedding?"

I (28F) am getting married in a few months, and I'm having a fairly formal indoor wedding ceremony and reception. My friend, Lisa (26F), has a dog named Max that she adores. Max is a lovable but highly energetic German Shepherd.

Recently, Lisa asked me if she could bring Max to my wedding. She argued that he's part of her family, and she can't imagine leaving him alone for the whole day. She wants him to be a part of our special day.

I love Max and understand her attachment, but I was hesitant. I explained that our venue doesn't allow pets, and it's a formal event. We have a lot of guests who might not be comfortable around dogs, and I don't want any potential disruptions during the ceremony or reception.