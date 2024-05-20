Groom bans future mother-in-law from wedding, 'It came to a head today.' AITA?

baloo1970 said:

NTA I wish I'd banned my mother from attending our wedding. She made some horrible memories for me during planning and some horrible memories during the wedding. I wish those weren't part of my experience of what should have been a wonderful time for me and my husband.

After a few more years of her abuse, my husband stepped in and called her on it (like you have ). I finally realised that she didn't love me. Because no one that loved me could say those types of things to me. That was over a decade ago. She died 18 months ago and I hadn't spoken to her since my epiphany. I do not regret it for one second.