Bride bans 'golden child' sister from wedding, 'I was his second choice.' AITA?

AZDarkknight said:

NTA - Tell you dad, she isn't uninvited as she never was invited in the first place. If you choose to not show up then I will be sad but it will just confirm to me how you have always treated me. My family is my future husband and no one will try to interfere with that. Please let me know if you wont be attending so I can make alternative arrangements. I love you. (or something along those lines)