Bride bans 'golden child' sister from wedding over snide comment, 'nobody asked.' AITA?

So, here’s the deal. I (28F) am getting married in two months to my fiancé, Ben (30M). Ben is the sweetest guy I’ve ever met—he’s thoughtful, supportive, and genuinely makes me happy. But he’s not exactly what my family would call “successful.”
He works as a high school art teacher, which he loves, but it doesn’t come with a six-figure salary. My family, especially my sister, Lisa (32F), has made it clear they think I could “do better.”
Lisa has always been the golden child. She went to an Ivy League school, married a surgeon, and lives in a big house in a fancy neighborhood. She’s also not shy about sharing her opinions, even when nobody asked for them.
Last week, my family had dinner together, and Lisa made a snide comment about how Ben’s job wouldn’t be able to "support the lifestyle" I’m used to. For context, I’m a marketing manager, so I make decent money and don’t rely on Ben financially at all.
When I told her that, she laughed and said, “It’s not just about money; it’s about ambition. Don’t you want someone who’s on your level?” I snapped. I told Lisa that Ben is more than “good enough” for me and that it’s ridiculous to measure someone’s worth by their salary or job title.
She rolled her eyes and said, “I’m just trying to look out for you. You’ll thank me in five years when you’re not stuck paying all the bills.” After that, I decided I didn’t want her at my wedding. I feel like she doesn’t respect me, my relationship, or Ben, and I don’t want her negative energy on what’s supposed to be the happiest day of my life.
I told her this privately over the phone, and she completely lost it. She accused me of “tearing the family apart” and said I was being immature and vindictive. My parents are now pressuring me to invite her, saying she’s my sister and weddings are about family.
They also think I’m overreacting to “one little comment.” But to me, this isn’t just about that one comment—it’s about a pattern of disrespect that I’m tired of putting up with. Ben says he’ll support whatever decision I make, but now I feel torn.
On one hand, I want to stand my ground and show Lisa that her behavior has consequences. On the other hand, I don’t want to cause a rift in the family or deal with the drama of her absence overshadowing the wedding. So, AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding?
bushdefendant said:
NTA. Your sister’s repeated disrespect for your relationship and your choices is the real issue here, not a single comment. You have every right to protect your happiness and to not invite someone who has consistently disrespected your fiancé and belittled your relationship.
Weddings are about celebrating love, not tolerating negativity. While family is important, so is your peace of mind and setting boundaries. You’ve already communicated your feelings to her, and it’s clear she doesn’t respect that. Your decision is valid, and you shouldn’t feel pressured to invite someone who consistently undermines you.
techReese said:
NTA!!!! Like you said, your day shouldn’t include bad vibes and your sister is delulu. One day people will realize at the end of the day it’s the love that sustains the longest coupled individuals. Money can dry up at anytime.
wlfwrtr said:
NTA. Weddings are not about family. They are about 2 people sharing their love for each other with other people who love and support them and their union. Your sister has said she doesn't support this union so shouldn't be there.
ChemicalGuava650 said:
NTA. Your sister has disrespected your relationship repeatedly. It’s your wedding, and you don’t need negativity on such an important day.
abridgedefendant said:
You're NTA. Your sister's behavior, from making snide comments about your fiancé's career to undermining your relationship, is disrespectful. It's understandable that you'd want to protect the joy and positive atmosphere of your wedding day.
You've set boundaries by deciding not to invite someone who continually disrespects you and your choices. Weddings are about celebrating love and respect, and it’s clear your sister’s actions have not been supportive of either. It’s your special day, and you deserve to be surrounded by people who uplift and respect your decisions.
While your family might be upset, your sister's actions go beyond a single comment; it's a pattern of belittling and disregarding your choices. It's completely valid to want to have a wedding free from negativity and judgment, and you’re not obligated to tolerate her behavior just because she’s family.
Your fiancé’s support shows he values your happiness and decisions, and that’s what matters most. If you feel it’s right for you, you should stand by your decision.
TheAnxiousLizard93 said:
NTA at all. What else will she say the day of when you get married? It won’t be a great day if you are fending off remarks. Weddings are supposed to be happy for you—you get to celebrate the love you have! Don’t put that pressure on you.
Purrminator1974 said:
NTA, but I don’t understand why your sister wants to attend a wedding if she has this much contempt for the couple? It seems like she is more concerned about what the other guests will say? Also I’m sure that your sister will cause problems if she does attend the wedding, for that reason alone you should not invite her