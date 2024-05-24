Bride bans 'gossip' sister from wedding after she told their parents about fiancé's past. AITA?

I (28F) am getting married in two months to my wonderful fiancé, John (30M). We've been together for four years, and he's honestly the best thing that's ever happened to me.
We have a great relationship, and I couldn't be happier. John is kind, caring, and has always been supportive of me and my goals. We've built a life together that I am incredibly proud of, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him.
However, my sister, Anna (26F), has always had a complicated relationship with me. Growing up, we were close, but in the last few years, things have become strained. Anna has always been a bit of a gossip, and it's caused a lot of problems in our family. She's the type of person who can't keep a secret, and it's led to many uncomfortable situations over the years.
John had a bit of a troubled past that he's been open and honest about with me. When he was in his early twenties, he made some mistakes and got into some legal trouble. It wasn't anything major—just some minor offenses that he deeply regrets.
He learned from those experiences and has completely turned his life around. John worked hard to build a successful career and become the man he is today, and I admire him for his growth and resilience.
Recently, Anna found out about John's past through a mutual acquaintance. Instead of coming to me first or keeping it to herself, she immediately told our parents. Our parents are very conservative and have high expectations for their children and our partners.
When they heard about John's past, they freaked out. They started questioning if John was the right person for me and if I really knew him. They even suggested that I reconsider the wedding.
The news created a huge family argument. My parents called me in a panic, demanding to know why I hadn't told them about John's past. They accused me of hiding things from them and making poor decisions.
It was incredibly hurtful, and I felt completely blindsided by the whole situation. I tried to explain that John's past didn't define who he is now and that I love him for the person he has become, but they wouldn't listen.
I confronted Anna about why she felt the need to share John's past with our parents. She said she was just looking out for me and thought I deserved to know the truth. I told her that I already knew and that it wasn't her place to share that information. She argued that family should always be honest with each other, but I felt that she had crossed a line.
After this incident, I decided not to invite Anna to my wedding. I feel like she betrayed my trust and caused unnecessary drama in my life during what should be a happy time. When I told her she wasn't invited, she cried and said I was being unfair and that she was just trying to protect me. She begged me to reconsider, but I stood firm in my decision.
Now, my parents are also upset with me for not inviting Anna. They think I'm overreacting and that I should forgive her. They believe that family should come first, no matter what, and that I should let bygones be bygones. They have even threatened not to attend the wedding themselves if Anna isn't invited, which has added even more stress to the situation.
I'm feeling incredibly torn. On one hand, I want to stand my ground and show Anna that her actions have consequences. On the other hand, I don't want to cause a rift in my family and potentially have my parents miss my wedding. John has been supportive throughout this ordeal and has said that he'll stand by whatever decision I make, but I can tell that he's also hurt by the way my family has reacted.
So, AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she told our parents about my fiancé's past? Should I prioritize my relationship with my family, or am I right to exclude Anna from my special day?
Fluffy_Sheepy said:
Don't invite any of them. If Anna is such a gossip and your family had a big fight over what she told them, does any part of you truly believe that none of them would cause drama at the wedding? What's to stom Anna or your parents from confronting John about his past right in front of everyone?
And if they don't support the relationship, why would they really want to attend anyway unless they have something wicked planned? Anyway. NTA for uninviting the gossip. She definitely didn't feel you you "deserved to know the truth," or she would have gone straight to you instead of telling everyone else first.
arianaaa_baby said:
NTA. Your sister overstepped by sharing information that wasn't hers to share, especially given the potential fallout with your conservative parents. It's your wedding, and you have the right to choose who you want there.
Your parents’ reaction is disappointing, but it’s crucial to stand firm in your decision and prioritize a positive, supportive environment for your special day.
Astansia said:
YTA because your parents deserve to know about your soon to be husbands past. You say it was a minor felony but if you cannot reveal it infront of your family then probably it's not minor.
Your sister may be in the wrong for telling your parents first without your knowledge but she did not do it wrong to bring out the truth. You are definitely an AH in the situation for inviting your sister.
New-Comment2668 said:
NTA. Anna is a spiteful, jealous brat. Is she was honestly worried about you and thought that you deserved to know the truth, she would have come to you and told you, rather than telling your family first.
The whole "family comes first" is the bullsh$t that toxic families spew to try to keep you under control and doing what they want. Everybody makes mistakes, some people just don't get caught. Time for Anna to pay for her mistake.
mikamitcha said:
NTA, family should come first. In this case, your sister put her own need to be the one to tell people gossip first, and as such she is not invited to further cause more drama as you expand your family.
Ignantsage said:
NTA I personally wouldn’t consider it a violation of trust as you didn’t confide in her about it. That being said, not wanting a gossipy drama queen at your wedding is totally acceptable.