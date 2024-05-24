Bride bans 'gossip' sister from wedding after she told their parents about fiancé's past. AITA?

After this incident, I decided not to invite Anna to my wedding. I feel like she betrayed my trust and caused unnecessary drama in my life during what should be a happy time. When I told her she wasn't invited, she cried and said I was being unfair and that she was just trying to protect me. She begged me to reconsider, but I stood firm in my decision.

Now, my parents are also upset with me for not inviting Anna. They think I'm overreacting and that I should forgive her. They believe that family should come first, no matter what, and that I should let bygones be bygones. They have even threatened not to attend the wedding themselves if Anna isn't invited, which has added even more stress to the situation.