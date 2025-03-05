Bride bans grandmother from wearing white, 'I went too far.' AITA? 'I need outside opinions.' UPDATED

Personally, I wanted to be the only one wearing white because if I'm paying hundreds if not thousands for a wedding dress, I'd like to stand out, even if I am the bride. It just feels kind of disrespectful. Here's where I think I might be the AH.

I got annoyed with her for calling me names and berating me about my relationship (she was also bashing my fiancé in the process). It might've been selfish of me to say, but I said something along the lines of "it is MY day, if you can't do this one thing for me maybe you shouldn't come at all."