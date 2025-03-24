Bride bans heartbroken sister from using honeymoon as 'healing trip.' AITA? 'She was DEVASTATED.'

"AITA for refusing to let my sister use my honeymoon as her 'healing trip' after she got dumped?"

So, my (30F) husband (31M) and I just got married last month and planned a dream honeymoon two weeks in Greece, just the two of us, relaxing, exploring, and enjoying our time as newlyweds. Flights, hotels, excursions all booked and paid for.

Enter my sister (26F), who was supposed to move in with her boyfriend around the same time. Unfortunately for her (and I mean unfortunately in the least sympathetic way possible), he dumped her two weeks before the move. She was devastated, and my family went into full "protect and coddle" mode.