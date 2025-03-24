Bride bans heartbroken sister from using honeymoon as 'healing trip.' AITA? 'She was DEVASTATED.'

So, my (30F) husband (31M) and I just got married last month and planned a dream honeymoon two weeks in Greece, just the two of us, relaxing, exploring, and enjoying our time as newlyweds. Flights, hotels, excursions all booked and paid for.
Enter my sister (26F), who was supposed to move in with her boyfriend around the same time. Unfortunately for her (and I mean unfortunately in the least sympathetic way possible), he dumped her two weeks before the move. She was devastated, and my family went into full "protect and coddle" mode.
At first, I was super supportive listened to her vent, helped her pack up her stuff, even let her crash at our place for a few days. But then, she dropped a bomb: She wanted to come with us on our honeymoon because she "couldn’t handle being alone right now" and needed a “healing getaway.” My mom backed her up, saying we should “be there for family” and that we could “always go on another trip.”
I laughed, thinking it was a joke. It wasn’t. She fully expected me to let her tag along on what was supposed to be our romantic getaway. I told her absolutely not. She cried, called me selfish, and my mom guilt-tripped me about how she’s “in a really dark place.”
Now, both my mom and sister are making me feel like I’m heartless for not making “a small sacrifice” for family. So…AITA for refusing to turn my honeymoon into my sister’s breakup recovery trip?
Inside_Major_8078 said:
Oh heck no!!!! Let mom take her on a healing trip. Do not share itinerary or dates/times for anything. You will have an elephant of a party crasher if you do. Radio silence and NTA!
Super-Feedback8500 said:
NTA you are spending time with your husband. You don’t have time to spend with her on a trip. Clearly changes the entire dynamic. If your mom feel she needs a healing getaway and to not be alone so much, she should go on a trip with her. And you can see her when you get back.
Strong_Storm_2167 said:
NTA but have a backbone and tell your mum she is heartless for supporting your sister in coming on a HONEYMOON! Tell your mum she can take her to somewhere else! And they can have a girls trip!
I think your sister is doing it on purpose because she is jealous and wants to ruin your trip! Don’t you dare give them an itinerary. Or if you have shown it. Then change it!!! Because she will turn up to surprise you!. Change dates also.
No_Jaguar67 said:
If mom cared so much she can take her on a trip, tf? NTA I’d be so sure to have my husband call them up to tell them how inappropriate they are being.
sffood said:
NTA. “Over my dead body” is a sufficient answer. A vacation could do her good. Then she and mom can go to Asia while you guys honeymoon in Europe. Surely, mom can make such a small sacrifice for her daughter.
berrywarrior said:
NTA, I honestly really hate the "be there for family" line. It's so manipulative and only ever works one way. Let her fund her own trip with her own money on her own time.
Ravenclaw_Royality said:
NTA the fact your sister wants to tag along on your honeymoon is weird! Why would she want to follow her sibling around on a romantic trip? I think she’s trying to bum a free vacation from you guys, stand your ground.
You’ve been supportive and have helped her by getting her stuff and letting her stay with you, I think it’s time you tell her to move back in with mommy dearest since you “won’t make sacrifices for family."