Bride bans husband's friend's wife from engagement party, 'she bullied me in middle school' AITA?

They gave me the nickname “MaCow” (because my name starts with “Ma” and would moo at me in the cafeteria when I would try to eat lunch. They did this on more than one occasion. They would tell other people at my lunch table to guard their lunches because I might eat it before they could.

Eventually I stopped eating at school and I developed extreme self hatred because I was bigger. I developed lifelong eating issues because of it. By the time high school came around the bullying died down and I ended up being on the same sports team as the main girl in question so we were civil towards each other due to being on the team.