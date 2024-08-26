Bride bans Maid of Honor's new boyfriend's kid from 'child-free' wedding. AITA? 'He overstepped.'

"AITA for telling my sister that her new boyfriend can't bring his child to my wedding?"

I (F33) am getting married soon and the wedding has been planned for the last 2 years. My sister (F36) has just split with her husband and started a new relationship with one of her colleagues (we will call him Brandon), who I have briefly met a couple times before but don't know very well, he's nice enough but my future husband has never met him and like I say I don't really know him myself.

My sister mentioned to Brandon that she is my maid of honor and that I will be getting married in November within the first week of their new relationship. Before my sister and her husband (let's call him Rhys) split they were both invited to the wedding, as they'd been married for 15yrs so Rhys was a big part of the family.