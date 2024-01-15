Bride bans MIL from wedding for rejecting her adopted daughter as flower girl. AITA?

I did no such thing. Anyway, a few days passed and Ellie was upset as she noticed we hadn't seen her cousins who were staying with my fiances. Shoving all my anger up my a%s, I finally decided to try to apologize and head to her house once more.

All was fine until I heard a horrid scream, rushing up the stairs I saw Ellie crying whilst my fiances's mum was standing screaming at her while holding her teddy which her mother made.

They are inseparable and I know how much that means, it's a struggle to even wash the teddy, and I immediately snapped once more at her. She stood embarrassed as the whole family had gathered. She then gained confidence saying she was upset that I had chosen "fake blood", over "real blood."