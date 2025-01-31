Bride bans MIL from 'surprise' redecorating her house as a 'wedding gift.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

While her offer was smaller in scale, we could see it for what it was: another way to insert her influence. We politely declined again, and this time, my fiancé took the lead in making it clear that no changes would happen without our consent. She wasn’t thrilled but agreed to step back for now.

The twist? When we were packing up decorations for our upcoming wedding, we found a receipt in one of the boxes—Karen had already ordered some of the bedroom furniture. She claimed it was “just in case we changed our minds,” but it felt like a subtle way to pressure us.